Health
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sanford Bemidji receives national certification as Wellbriety Treatment Center

Sanford Health’s substance use disorder program in Bemidji was recently certified as one of less than two dozen Wellbriety Certified Treatment Centers in the country.

Sanford Health.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 02, 2023 02:58 PM
To become a Wellbriety Certified Treatment Center, a substance use program must meet specific criteria upheld by the White Bison organization. This includes ensuring all counselors are trained in and incorporate a culturally-based curriculum, including Native American ceremonies and teachings as part of its program.

“What makes our program stand out is that we can offer advocacy and education for cultural integration into a larger corporate style health care system,” shared Mindie Bird, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor from Sanford Bemidji’s program.

Bird said this means the program can work with a wide variety of professionals within the Sanford Health system, including doctors, nurses, case managers and other supportive services.

“We also have the unique ability to educate, advocate and support our clientele in building positive relationships with health care teams to improve health disparities seen within the Native American population,” Bird said.

Sanford Bemidji’s substance use disorder program offers culturally aligned services and resources to support individuals seeking long-term recovery from substance use.

The program aims for counselors to work as a team to provide individual and group, licensed alcohol and drug counseling services, community-based treatment coordination services, and community outreach based peer recovery services.

Currently available to assist adults ages 18 and older going through substance use, the Bemidji program plans to add adolescent services for ages 12-17 in the spring.

Anyone with questions regarding the wellbriety program can call (218) 333-2006 for more information.

Related Topics: SANFORD HEALTHSANFORD BEMIDJI MEDICAL CENTER
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
