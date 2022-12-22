Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Health
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sanford Bemidji, Bagley Medical Centers to increase visitor restrictions

Due to the continued local increase of respiratory viral activity, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and Sanford Bagley Medical Center are increasing visitor restrictions.

Sanford Health.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 22, 2022 05:14 PM


Due to the continued local increase of respiratory viral activity and recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and Sanford Bagley Medical Center are increasing visitor restrictions.

Effective starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, Sanford Bemidji and Sanford Bagley hospitals will implement the following guidelines for all visitors.

  • Only two visitors per day. Patients must choose two people who will be allowed to visit the patient each day during established visiting hours.
  • A mask must be worn at all times, covering the nose and mouth, including while in the patient’s room. Surgical masks will be provided and are strongly recommended.
  • Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • People who are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19 or the flu are not allowed to visit.
  • No visitors under the age of 10 are allowed.

Exceptions to this visitor policy update include:

  • Pediatric hospital patients will be allowed two visitors per day, one of the two visitors must be a parent or guardian wearing an infant identification band.
  • End-of-life patient visitors will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Anyone who is not feeling well, showing symptoms of the flu, has recently had a known exposure to someone confirmed to have COVID-19, has a pending COVID-19 test or has been confirmed to have COVID-19 within the last 10 days, should not visit anyone in a hospital.

Related Topics: SANFORD BEMIDJI MEDICAL CENTERSANFORD HEALTHALL-ACCESS
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
