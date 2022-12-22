Sanford Bemidji, Bagley Medical Centers to increase visitor restrictions

Due to the continued local increase of respiratory viral activity and recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and Sanford Bagley Medical Center are increasing visitor restrictions.

Effective starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, Sanford Bemidji and Sanford Bagley hospitals will implement the following guidelines for all visitors.



Only two visitors per day. Patients must choose two people who will be allowed to visit the patient each day during established visiting hours.

A mask must be worn at all times, covering the nose and mouth, including while in the patient’s room. Surgical masks will be provided and are strongly recommended.

Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People who are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19 or the flu are not allowed to visit.

No visitors under the age of 10 are allowed.

Exceptions to this visitor policy update include:

Pediatric hospital patients will be allowed two visitors per day, one of the two visitors must be a parent or guardian wearing an infant identification band.

End-of-life patient visitors will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Anyone who is not feeling well, showing symptoms of the flu, has recently had a known exposure to someone confirmed to have COVID-19, has a pending COVID-19 test or has been confirmed to have COVID-19 within the last 10 days, should not visit anyone in a hospital.