99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Rotary Club, Sanford Health to hold annual blood screening event May 17-19

The Bemidji Rotary Club and Sanford Bemidji will host their annual blood screening event from 7 to 10 a.m., Wednesday-Friday, May 17-19, at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

052221.N.BP.SCREENING - 3.jpg
Bonnie Johnson has her blood drawn by a Sanford Health phlebotomist during the first day of the Bemidji Rotary’s blood screening event on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:18 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Rotary Club and Sanford Bemidji will host their annual blood screening event from 7 to 10 a.m., Wednesday-Friday, May 17-19, in the Education Center area of the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW.

With a simple blood test, community members can discover a wealth of information regarding their health including the diagnosis and possible treatment of many diseases, a release said.

The cost is $35, the test includes screenings for cholesterol (blood lipids), triglyceride (blood fats), high-density lipoproteins (HDL), low-density lipoproteins (LDL), glucose (blood sugar), creatinine, hemoglobin, white blood cell count, and liver (ALT).

Fasting is not a requirement. But participants may still fast, with the exception of water, between 9-12 hours before the test. For questions about taking any prescription medications, contact their primary care provider.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Bemidji Rotary Club’s area projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Registration is required, for more information and to register, call (218) 333-2277 or visit sanfordhealth.org/classes-and-events/bemidji-rotary-blood-screening-event.

What To Read Next
Dr Puffer GPX.jpg
Health
Supporting a child who is struggling with mental health
April 25, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Bryan Piatt
Greater Minnesota Housing Fund.jpg
Health
Greater Minnesota Housing Fund creates initiative to connect health care systems to supportive housing
April 01, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Artificial Intelligence Research
Health
A Mayo Clinic AI program could soon be part of kidney transplant care
April 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Chrissy Downwind.jpg
Local
Chrissy Downwind promoted to VP for American Indian student success for BSU, NTC
April 28, 2023 01:39 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
042923.N.BP.MIEAAWARDS.jpg
Local
TrekNorth students and staff recognized at Minnesota Indian Education Association Conference
April 28, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge.jpg
Local
Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge pays $13,000 fine for sewage violations near Lake Bemidji
April 26, 2023 11:20 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Elena Harmsen WEB.jpg
Local
Bemidji High School's Elena Harmsen selected as 2023 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour Delegate
April 28, 2023 01:04 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report