Rotary Club, Sanford Health to hold annual blood screening event May 17-19

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Rotary Club and Sanford Bemidji will host their annual blood screening event from 7 to 10 a.m., Wednesday-Friday, May 17-19, in the Education Center area of the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW.

With a simple blood test, community members can discover a wealth of information regarding their health including the diagnosis and possible treatment of many diseases, a release said.

The cost is $35, the test includes screenings for cholesterol (blood lipids), triglyceride (blood fats), high-density lipoproteins (HDL), low-density lipoproteins (LDL), glucose (blood sugar), creatinine, hemoglobin, white blood cell count, and liver (ALT).

Fasting is not a requirement. But participants may still fast, with the exception of water, between 9-12 hours before the test. For questions about taking any prescription medications, contact their primary care provider.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Bemidji Rotary Club’s area projects.

Registration is required, for more information and to register, call (218) 333-2277 or visit sanfordhealth.org/classes-and-events/bemidji-rotary-blood-screening-event.