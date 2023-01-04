Karla Eischens details her vision as new Sanford Bemidji president and CEO

BEMIDJI — Coming in alongside the new year, Karla Eischens has taken on her new role as president and CEO of Sanford Bemidji.

Announced Dec. 16, the change in leadership became effective on Sunday, Jan. 1, and comes after the return of former president Susan Jarvis to Sanford Fargo after three years in Bemidji.

“It has been an honor to serve the Bemidji community and collaborate with community leaders and organizations over the last three years,” Jarvis said in a release announcing the changes. “I look forward to this new opportunity to lead and grow with our Fargo market, and I know I’m leaving Bemidji in good hands with Karla as president.”

Eischens, who previously served as Sanford Bemidji’s vice president of operations, began her career as a pharmacist with degrees from Bemidji State University and the University of Minnesota. She returned to Bemidji for a job with Sanford Health 13 years ago.

“I’m actually from Bemidji,” Eischens said. “I came back as a pharmacist, then I became the director of pharmacy, the executive director, the vice president of operations and now the president — so it’s been a busy 13 years.”

With her extensive experience in administration and leadership, Eischens shared her excitement for her new position and the responsibilities that come with it.

“I just like building teams that work together and that are efficient and effective,” she explained. “So it’s really going to be (an opportunity) for reorganization, and just giving us the time here in Bemidji to see what fits for us.”

Most of this reorganization will be taking place behind the scenes, Eischens reassured, and through the restructuring of her own leadership team.

As for Sanford Bemidji’s leading vision, Eischens explained that it will remain the same and that she’ll be building off of the previous work by Jarvis to center community involvement.

“I think Susan has done a really good job of paving the way on the community side,” Eischens shared. “I think (it’s) really just continuing that focus.”

Community involvement

This opportunity to become more involved with the community-facing side of Sanford Health was one of the reasons Eischens took on her new position.

“I think that’s one of the best things about my career working at Sanford, just the opportunities I’ve had,” she said. “This is just kind of another step in that direction, opportunities for some new experiences, particularly on the community side. I’m really excited about being in that role.”

Eischens also plans to expand Sanford’s focus on community beyond her role and to encourage others to also take advantage of opportunities to be involved.

“I also hope that there might be opportunities for more of us (at Sanford) to be involved in the community. I think that might be something that people notice,” she explained. “I think that’s going to be our vision, so we’re all out there a little bit more.”

Working to improve and partner with the community is also something Eischens sees as mutually beneficial, particularly in addressing some of the workforce challenges Sanford and other health care systems are facing.

“Our biggest challenge right now is workforce, so (it’s important) to keep our foot on recruiting and making Sanford a place that people want to come and work,” she added. “That includes the community side — wanting people to come to Bemidji, be in this community and stay.”

As Eischens adjusts to her new position, she shared that this community focus will be one of her driving principles.

“We just want (Bemidji) to be a good place to work and live, and I think that’s exciting work for us to do,” she left off. “It’s what excites me the most, and I think I’m up for it.”