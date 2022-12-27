'Equity isn't just a buzzword': Health Equity Network aims to improve health outcomes for everyone

BEMIDJI — In her position as a Regional Coordinator for the Minnesota Health Equity Network, Mary Mitchell has been learning a lot about the complexities of health and its social determinants.

“If you had asked me years ago ‘What creates health?’ I would have said eating healthy foods, getting regular health care and exercise,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell, who was the director of the Bemidji Food Shelf for over eight years, is now working with local organizations to build partnerships addressing health inequalities. Since taking on this new role she has come to the realization that what determines a person’s health is far more complicated.

“It’s been a real eye-opener for me,” she shared. “If you have certain challenges or conditions in your life, you’re going to have more barriers to health.”

These challenges, which are known as social determinants, can include a person’s socio-economic status, age and gender alongside a number of other variables.

Social and economic determinants can be responsible for up to 40% of a person’s health, compared to an estimated 30% attributed to behavioral factors, according to a model by the World Health Organization.

A graphic shows the breakdown of different determinants that contribute to health. Contributed

“If you’re a person of color, 65 and over, and you’re disabled, just think of all the layers and challenges that presents,” Mitchell explained. “Health equity isn't just a buzzword.”

Addressing these disparities is one of the primary goals of the Minnesota Health Equity Network, the idea for which came in the wake of the COVID -19 pandemic after seeing the impact of health inequities among different populations on full display.

“What (we) observed was that during COVID certain populations that were suffering with health inequities had worse outcomes,” Mitchell explained.

To counter these disparities, partnerships were initiated by public health institutions with nonprofits and other local organizations to reduce barriers to health care and information.

Now, the Health Equity Network aims to continue those relationships and foster new partnerships with the same goal.

“The idea was, how do we develop those partnerships so that we can further health equity for everybody?” Mitchell shared. “We want to establish those networks so we can work together on these problems.”

Challenges and solutions

The network, a statewide program put together by the Minnesota Department of Health, is divided into six regions. Each region has a coordinator, like Mitchell, who works to bring together organizations and public health partners to address the health inequities in their communities.

“Every community, every region of the state, faces different challenges with health equity, and they need different solutions,” Mitchell said.

The network also provides a framework to better understand health equity, which may be a new concept for many people as they join the network’s discussions.

“Health equity is achieved when the systems support all people and communities to have the opportunity to be as healthy as possible regardless of who they are or where they live,” Mitchell explained. “For that to happen, we have to understand what the social inequities are that impact each region.”

A graphic from the Minnesota Health Equity Network breaks down intersectionality -- how different identities and conditions can overlap. Contributed

For the branch of the network in northwest Minnesota, which Mitchell oversees, the challenges that come up most frequently are housing, mental health and transportation. Each of these provide barriers that need to be overcome to reach health equity.

To address this, the network brings together different organizations and partners for regular meetings, encouraging relationships to form and providing a space to have discussions on complicated issues.

“Our desire is to help local public health organizations start to move toward addressing social determinants of health,” Mitchell said. “They already provide important and needed services, but how can they start to look beyond that and work with other organizations to address the root causes of health inequity in their community?”

When she first took on the position, Mitchell used the relationships she’d formed at the food shelf as a starting point to bring in partnering organizations to the network.

“Because I was at the food shelf for such a long time, I had connections in Bemidji and Beltrami County," she said. So, it was easier for me to identify organizations to reach out to."

Since then, the network in northwest Minnesota has continued to grow as more and more partners join.

“Those initial conversations gave me even more people to reach out to, so it just kind of organically builds and builds,” Mitchell added.

What the network does next is ultimately up to the organizations involved.

“It’s not the health department coming in and saying you should do this, this and this,” Mitchell explained. “It’s much more conversational. The next step is up to the network, what they want to do and what they want to make of it.”

Regardless of what projects the organizations in the network decide to pursue, Mitchell and the Health Equity Network will be there to provide support, through training, grants and more.

“That’s what we’re trying to do, connect people. We want to help our partners build relationships of trust and help them work through some of the more difficult issues that they face,” Mitchell said. “It’s just ongoing conversations.”

The Minnesota Health Equity Network holds regular meetings which are open to attend. The next Northwest Region meeting is set for 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Jan. 19, online. Schedules and options to register for various meetings are available on the Minnesota Department of Health's website.