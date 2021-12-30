BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Community Theater will hold open auditions for its production of Disney’s "Frozen Jr." from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, and Thursday, Jan. 6, at the BCT Performing Arts Center, 316 Beltrami Ave. NW.

Special auditions for Sven the Reindeer will occur from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, and Thursday, Jan. 6. Callbacks will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7.

Those interested in the role of Sven (ages 13 to 18), should go to the BCT Facebook page and watch the video to see the puppeteering that goes along with the role, a release said.

The production will be directed by Mary Knox-Johnson, with vocal direction by Julie Loxtercamp. They will be casting approximately 30 young people ages 8-18 for the production.

In addition to Elsa and Anna, other characters such as Kristoff, Olaf, Sven, Hans, the townspeople of Arendelle, the leaders of Hidden Folks and Oaken will bring the magical tale to life, the release said.

Per BCT Board policy, all cast members will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the first rehearsal to minimize show cancellation or postponement. Those auditioning should bring proof of vaccination with them to auditions.