BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Swashbucklers Guild will present "Major Depression Loves General Anxiety" by Jeremiah Liend at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, at the Carnegie Library, 426 Bemidji Avenue N.

The one-night-only global premiere is an invitation-only COVID Safe performance, which will be subsequently made available online, a release said.

The play stars Jesse Whiting as Major Depression and Kevin Cease as General Anxiety. The performance will be submitted for the Pulitzer Prize for drama.

Additional information about the production and the BSG can be found at www.gonzotheater.com.