BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Community Theater will hold open auditions for Neil Simon’s farcical play, “Rumors” directed by Derrick Houle, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, and Thursday, Dec. 9, at the BCT Performing Arts Center, 316 Beltrami Ave. NW.

There are four female and four male roles, and one role for either a female or male. The roles are for adults of all ages, a release said.

According to Houle, he will be using cuttings from the script for cold reads during auditions. Performances for the production are scheduled for Feb. 11-13 and 18-20. The performances will take place at the Bemidji Community Theater.