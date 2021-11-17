BEMIDJI -- This week's performances of "The Music Man" at the Bemidji Community Theater have been postponed "due to COVID," according to an announcement from the BCT.

The musical opened last week with three performances and was scheduled again on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of this week.

New performance times and dates are 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5.

Tickets may be exchanged or money will be refunded at the BCT Box Office, 316 Beltrami Ave. NW, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, and from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22.

They also may be exchanged or refunded on the new performance dates.