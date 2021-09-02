BEMIDJI -- After some 18 months on the sidelines, the curtain will finally go up for the Bemidji Community Theater when “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s” opens on Friday, Sept. 10.

“We’re so excited. We’ve missed theater for a year and a half,” said Vicki Stenerson, who is directing the 1979 play. “We miss having people come in and watch and laugh, cry and whatever emotion we can elicit from people. We enjoy giving to the community. That’s kind of our jam.”

DeeJay Arens, one of three cast members in the production, says he’s having different emotions as the opener approaches.

“It’s thrilling and nerve-wracking all at the same time,” said Arens. “I feel a little bit rusty, but it’s just going to be so thrilling to be back with people. We have such a supportive community, and just to have them again feels a little bit like coming home.”

The play will be performed on the main stage at the Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex at Bemidji State University.

“Murder at the Howard Johnson’s” is the story of a love triangle with a cast of three. Derrick Houle and Julie Kaiser play Paul and Arlene Miller, a married couple. Arens plays Mitchell Lovell, their dentist who also is Arlene’s lover.

Arens played that same role a few years ago when Stenerson directed the play for Saarens Production Company at the old Masonic Temple.

“What’s different (this time) is that I’ve aged,” Arens said with a chuckle. “So I’m trying to balance whether I am actually getting older and these lines aren’t coming or is it that I am rusty? As an optimist, I’m going to go with rusty. It’s always different when you’ve got two different actors, and there’s only three of us. But luckily I’m with very talented, seasoned veterans of the stage. It’s keeping up with them and staying out of the way and letting them do their brilliance.”

“Murder at the Howard Johnson’s” officially opened in May 1979 on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre after 10 preview performances, but closed just three days later after only four more performances. It’s described as a wicked yet hilarious love triangle involving a woman, her lover and her husband.

In the first scene the wife and lover plot to murder the husband. The second scene has the wife and husband plotting to murder the lover and the third scene has the husband and the lover plotting to murder the wife. The question is, will any of them succeed?

Remodeling at the Bemidji Community Theater’s building on Beltrami Avenue is progressing, and Stenerson hopes the second show of the season, “The Music Man,” can be performed there in October.

If you go:

What: “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s” presented by the Bemidji Community Theater

When: Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Sept. 10, 11, 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 19.

Where: Main stage at Bemidji State University’s Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex.

Tickets: Available at Ken K. Thompson Jewelry and Iverson Corner Drug. Prices are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $6 for children. Audience members are asked to wear face masks.