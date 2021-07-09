BEMIDJI -- Pet owners aren’t the only ones who will get a kick out of the next play at the Paul Bunyan Playhouse. They might just understand it a little more than those who don’t have furry friends.

“Sylvia” opens a two-week run at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 16 at the Chief Theater in downtown Bemidji. The play by A.R. Gurney that premiered Off-Broadway in 1995 is about a dog, the couple who adopts her, and the comedy that ensues.

“This play speaks to a lot of people who own pets,” said Mike Ricci, who is directing his fourth show at the Paul Bunyan Playhouse. “It shows how important pets are to their owner’s lives and their mental health. It’s also about what pets can do in a marriage. After the kids are gone, pets can take the place of a spouse. That’s an issue that does arise in the play; the dilemma this couple finds themselves in.”

The play is unique in that the dog, named Sylvia, speaks. Not with barks, but with words.

“The dog is very feisty and rather outspoken,” Ricci said. “She has a bit of a potty mouth, and definitely makes it known how she feels about everything. She expresses herself rather boldly sometimes.”

There are only four actors in the cast, although one of them plays three different characters. The husband is played by Nick Menzhuber of Minneapolis. Jen Farrell of Plymouth plays his wife., Kaitlin Johnson of Winona plays Sylvia. Jonah Smith of Evansville, Wis., plays three smaller parts, including Leslie, a therapist who works with the main couple.

“Sylvia” is new to veteran director Ricci.

For me as a director it’s really kind of nice to discover something new,” he said. “There is a message there if you want there to be one, but it’s also a very humorous and lighthearted comedy, which we all need in these times.”

Showtimes for "Sylvia" are at 7:30 p.m. July 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24; and at 2 p.m. July 18 and 21. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for matinees and $15 for students. They may be purchased online at thechieftheater.com, by phone at (218) 751-7270 or at the Chief Theater box office.