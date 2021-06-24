BEMIDJI -- Holly Ward is playing two roles as the Paul Bunyan Playhouse begins its pandemic-delayed 70th season. The popular musical “Grease” opens a two-week run on Wednesday, June 30, at the Chief Theater in downtown Bemidji.

Ward serves as president of the Playhouse board of directors. She also will be in the cast of “Grease” as Principal McGee.

“It’s going to be nerve-wracking,” said Ward, who directs musicals at Bemidji High School. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been on stage.”

It also has been nerve-wracking for the board as it had to cancel the entire 2020 season and struggle making plans for 2021.

“Those were really gut-wrenching conversations,” Ward said. “Art is really the thing that’s sustaining people through all of this, so we really felt that we had a responsibility to the community to get our doors open this summer. Being a shuttered venue for a year has had some financial ramifications. So we had to be really certain that it was something we could afford.”

The Playhouse normally puts on five shows each summer, but because COVID restrictions were still in place as the season neared, the first two scheduled plays were canceled.

“The minute we heard the governor’s plan to reopen we just set all the wheels in motion,” Ward said.

Jim Williams, who has returned as artistic director, said despite that uncertainty, he’s happy to get the curtain lifted with a familiar musical production like “Grease.”

“As of March we weren't sure if we were going to be back here for this season,” Williams said. “The board worked really hard to ensure that we at least do three productions. To get that entertainment for the community and obviously for those who are acting on stage, it's very exciting to get to work again.

As for the first play. Williams said, “It's upbeat, it's entertaining, it's what people want to get away from the doom and gloom of the pandemic and get right back to a different type of normal.”

Besides Ward, the cast includes veteran Bemidji actors Robert Saxton as Vince Fontaine and Libby Sorenson (Ward’s daughter) as Jan. Playing lead roles as Danny and Sandy are Matthew Brightbill of Vermilion, Ohio and Erin Grams of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on June 30-July 4, with matinees at 2 p.m. on June 30 and 3 p.m. on July 4. "Grease" also will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on July 7-10, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on July 7.

General admission tickets are $25, $20 for matinees and $15 for students. All tickets for "Young Frankenstein" will be priced at $27. They may be purchased at the Chief Theater box office or online at thechieftheater.com.

"Sylvia" will be performed July 16-18 and July 21-23, followed by "Young Frankenstein" July 28-Aug. 1 and Aug. 4-7.

Ward has a simple message as the season begins.

“Welcome back, art,” she said. “We want to be the breath of fresh air into the soul as we open up from COVID.”