BEMIDJI -- Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has stopped live theater in its tracks, the Bemidji Community Theater has continued to contribute to the region.

By crafting more than 1,500 masks and giving them to people in need, taping four “Old Time” radio programs to air on RP Broadcasting stations, having family groups caroling live in their window downtown, and producing “Christmas with the Cratchits” live on Facebook, BCT has made every effort to maintain its mission while actual stages remain dark.

Beginning next week, the Bemidji Community Theater will sponsor a series of virtual classes, made possible by a Minnesota State Arts Board grant through a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Here are the classes that are planned:

“An Introduction to Shakespeare” for students ages 14-18 will meet one hour a week from 4 to 5 p.m. for six weeks. Instructor Vicki Stenerson will use the comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” to look at Shakespeare’s language, characters, subtext and values to make the script come alive. Each student will prepare a Shakespearean-type monologue as part of the class. There will be two sessions of this class. The first session will be on Feb. 9, 16, 23, and March 2, 9 and 16. The second session will be on April 6, 13, 20, 27, and May 4 and 11. Cost is $48.

“Out of the Box” will be offered once a week for nine weeks for students ages 12-16. The 90-minute class will take students through a group script-writing process. Kristine Cannon will have students work collaboratively to develop characters and a storyline for a play based on a random selection of a location, an object and a first line. Exercises to teach story arc, conflict/tension, dialog, and resolution will be included. Activities will be used to learn how to advance the narrative of the story with not only words, but action of characters. Each student will be a character in the play and will experiment with who they are and how they present within the context of the story parameters. The final session will be a Reader’s Theater of the script as written, recorded and made available to parents and family to view. It will run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 11 and ending April 8. Cost is $108.

“My Best Audition Ever” will be offered in two sessions, one for ages 7-12, and one for those age 13 through adults. An audition is the chance to show a director what you can do and how you can be an asset to a production, but there is a very short time to make an impression. Mary Anderson and Julie Loxtercamp will help students learn how to pick the best audition monologue, song selection, and have a mindset that will give the confidence to do their best. It will be a chance to hone and develop auditioning skills and demonstrate them for suggestions and fine-tuning. Yes, students will audition in front of a panel. The youth session will run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. beginning on Feb. 11 and continuing on Feb. 18 and 25, and March 4. The teen and adult session will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning on Feb. 8 and continuing on Feb. 15 and 22, and March 1. Cost is $32.

Participation will require payment of a per-class fee, a reliable internet service with email capabilities, and a rudimentary knowledge regarding the use of Zoom. BCT will provide Zoom training and will host all class meetings so that participants do not need their own Zoom account. Registration is through the BCT website, bemidjicommunitytheater.org.

Any questions can be emailed to bct@bemidjicommunitytheater.org. Each student will provide emergency contact information which will be kept secure for privacy.

In addition to the interactive classes, BCT will be developing tutorials that will be put on its YouTube channel and will be free to the public. Topics currently include Karen Bradley’s "Introduction to Script Performance,” “Scenic Painting Styles and Techniques” with Gregg Wilimek, and Mary Knox Johnson’s “The Origins of Theater.” The BCT website will have announcements about the availability of these tutorials at a later date.