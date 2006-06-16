BEMIDJI -- The 70th season of summer stock theater at Bemidji's Paul Bunyan Playhouse won't hit the stage in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Playhouse announced on Friday in a statement to patrons and the community that it plans to produce the five plays scheduled for this summer in 2021, pending license approval.

"We did not make this decision lightly, but believe it is our responsibility to do our part in keeping the Bemidji community safe by decreasing the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus," the statement read. "We look forward to returning for our 2021 season."

Season tickets or flex books for the 2020 season will be honored for the 2021 summer season. Further details and options are available online at paulbunyanplayhouse.org.

The full statement is available here.