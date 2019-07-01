BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Community Theater will present “You Can’t Take It With You” by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman beginning Friday, Sept. 6, at the Chief Theater.

The story centers around an eccentric family, headed by Martin Vanderhof or “Grandpa” to everyone in the house. He has in his home his daughter Penny, an aspiring playwright; Penny’s husband Paul, a fireworks maker; their daughter Essie, who wants to be a ballet dancer; Essie’s husband Ed, a printer and xylophone player; and their daughter Alice, who actually works outside the home. Aside from his family, Grandpa has collected an assortment of stray people to populate his world and seems to enjoy the general chaos of his home.

Alice has fallen in love with the boss’ son, Tony Kirby Jr., and is hesitant to introduce him to her family. A series of mishaps and mistakes brings the differences between the two families to the fore. But love will win out, as it is want to do in plays.

“This is the largest cast I have directed to date,” said director Vicki L. Stenerson. “But I have a wonderful cast and crew who have worked very hard to tell a wonderful, uplifting story.”

There are several newcomers to BCT and the stage in the production. Jim Anderson, who plays Mr. DePinna, has not acted before and is trying his wings. Leila Greiner has worked on school plays, but this will be her first community play. David Anderson has joined his first BCT production, returning to the stage after a long hiatus.

The veterans in the cast are Charles Deeter, Julie Kaiser, Derrick Houle, Katie Carpenter, Faith McIntyre, Steven Mayer, Ernie Rall, Kristine Cannon, Clayton Taylor, Gary Rozman, Hannah Fletcher, Jordan Shearer, Howard Hirdler, Amanda Gartner, Carla Norris-Raynbird and Amanda Garner.

“You Can’t Take It With You,” will be performed at 7 p.m. Sept. 6, 7, 13 and 14, and at 2 p.m. on Sept. 8 and 15. Tickets are on sale at Ken K. Thompson Jewelry and Iverson Corner Drug. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $6 for children.