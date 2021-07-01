Sometimes, one man's trash is another man's treasure. In the case of the History Channel's "American Pickers," it's his reality television show. And soon, that reality show might feature your neighbor.

“American Pickers,” which features hosts Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby traveling the country seeking antiques collectors with unusual items, will visit Minnesota this month to feature Minnesotans with interesting antiques collections.

Each episode of the show, the hosts “pick” new assemblages of pieces, sorting through them for what they call “rusty gold” — anything with an interesting story or that could turn a profit. But the 11-year-old show, which last visited Minnesota in 2019, is more than simply buying and selling, said “American Pickers” producer Sarah Perkins.

“We really want to go out there and tell the history of America through items and artifacts that people have, as well as the people who own them,” she said. “Each person that we pick with has their own unique story to tell and unique items that help them tell it.”

In late May, the producers for the show issued an open call for those in Minnesota and Wisconsin whose collections might hold interest for the pickers. According to Perkins, the team has received hundreds of calls from Minnesotans and Wisconsinites.

“We always have incredible turnout from those two states, so it definitely is tough competition,” she said.

Producers have wound down submissions, but you need not fret if you missed the window.

“We do hold on to people over the years, so if we don't catch you this time, we'll try to hold on to your information for the next time we come through, and then we'll be sure to reach out,” she said.

“American Pickers” will follow all CDC and local COVID-19 guidelines, Perkins said, and the crew is tested regularly. Because the show has a relatively small crew and much of the work is done outside, it was able to operate for most of the pandemic after a short shutdown at the beginning.

Though they haven’t finalized when in July they’ll be arriving, Perkins said they're looking forward to coming.

“We're just super excited to be coming back through the Midwest,” she said. “Most of our 'Pickers' team is from the Midwest, so it's always good for them to be back in the backyards of their own home. We're excited to see what Minnesota and Wisconsin have to offer, and we're going to have a good time with everyone.”