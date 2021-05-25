WADENA, Minn. — The History Channel hit "American Pickers" plans to return to Minnesota for filming episodes in July. They are looking for Minnesotans to point them to some treasures before they plan the trip.

"American Pickers" is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking.” The show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items.

They last made a trip through Minnesota with stops in Wadena and Verndale in November 2019.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send them your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.