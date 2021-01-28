OSAKIS, Minn. — The life and death of Diane Fortenberry of Osakis, Minn., will be featured in an episode of the Investigative Discover Channel’s TV series, “Murder in the Heartland.”

The episode will air at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Fortenberry, 51, was killed on May 20, 2011, when she returned to her family’s home in rural Osakis during her lunch break and caught Jeffery Brooks in the middle of a robbery. Brooks, 54, of Alexandria, Minn., attacked Fortenberry and killed her by striking her with a blunt instrument. He was sentenced in June 2012 to serve 35 years in prison.

"Murder in the Heartland" explores murder cases through the collective point of view of a Middle American town and its residents, according to the show’s website. Every story documents a town and people in the heart of the country, and the crime that tore through it.

According to the website, “What unravels over the course of the episode is that these townspeople are not only our storytellers, but they also hold the clues to the puzzle that has forever changed their lives and how they understand their home.”