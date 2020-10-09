FARGO —Forum Communications Co. has received multiple regional Emmy nominations this year for its daily newscasts, documentaries and video series.

The regional chapter of the Emmy Awards announced Upper Midwest Emmy nominations earlier this month, including for three projects made by creative agency Click Content Studios. Like this website, Click Content Studios is owned by Forum Communications Co.

"To be nominated for three very different projects is a testament to the versatility of our team," said Jim Manney, video manager at Forum Communications Co. "It takes everyone at Click to help tell these stories so it really is a collaborative effort by all."

The following Click projects were nominated:

"One Last Song"

Cody Rogness, producer/photographer/editor

Mary Jo Hotzler, writer/producer/executive producer

Jim Manney, producer/executive producer

Derek Fletcher, photographer/graphics

Ryan Lance, producer

Allan Rust, producer

Darren Rust, producer

Tim Kasper, producer

"Homegrown: Building the Bison Dynasty"

Derek Fletcher, photographer/producer/editor

Cody Rogness, photographer/producer/editor

Jeff Kolpack, producer

Dom Izzo, photographer/producer

Jim Manney, executive producer

Mary Jo Hotzler, executive producer

Tanner Volson, a former Bison offensive lineman

Jack Plankers, a former Bison offensive lineman

Landon Lechler, a former Bison offensive lineman

Travis Beck, a former Bison linebacker

"Rides with Jay Thomas — Winter’s Dream Snow Machine"

Derek Fletcher, photographer/producer/editor

Cody Rogness, photographer/producer

Jay Thomas, host/producer

Jim Manney, executive producer

Mary Jo Hotzler, executive producer

WDAY-TV

Reporters and producers also received multiple nominations in the morning and evening newscasts categories and for stories in the arts and entertainment and weather categories:

WDAY also received a nomination for its "A River Becomes a Wall" documentary about the border crisis when Kevin Wallevand visited the Mexico border with faith leaders from the Fargo-Moorhead area.

"The great thing about these five nominations is that every person in the news department had a role in the nominations, from anchors to producers to directors to reporters to photographers," said Jeff Nelson, WDAY's news director. "We all were a part of these shows, so it is a great team effort. Having both our morning and evening newscasts nominated really shows the professionalism we have throughout our newsroom and that our viewers can expect a quality newscast, no matter what time they turn in to watch."

The Regional Emmy Awards will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Nov. 14. See all the nominations at midwestemmys.org/emmy-awards/emmy-nominees.