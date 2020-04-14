ST. PAUL -- Holding an insurmountable lead heading into the “Final Jeopardy!” question of the “Jeopardy! College Championship,” Nibir Sarma decided this was the time to crack a joke.

So the University of Minnesota sophomore crossed out what was the correct answer on his screen, and simply wrote, “Who Da Man?”

Show host Alex Trebek read Sarma’s answer aloud, at which point Sarma replied, “You Da Man, Alex.”

It was a memorable finish to an incredible tournament performance. Even with throwing the final question in the name of humor, Sarma finished with well more than $20,000 more than his nearest competitor to claim the tournament championship, and with it the $100,000 grand prize.

The second part of the championship’s two-part finale, which aired Friday, was essentially a victory lap for Sarma, a chemical engineering major in the U’s College of Science and Engineering. Sarma led by more than $21,000 after Part 1. But he came out of the gate firing Friday, reeling off one correct answer after another. He had again more than doubled his competitor’s totals Friday before heading into Final Jeopardy!

It was a near replication of the domination Sarma put on display in his convincing semifinal victory. Sarma ran away with competitions, bringing on rolls of correct answers and imitating “Jeopardy!” legend James Holzhauer’s tactics of swinging for big point totals. Multiple times Sarma bet all his money on “Daily Doubles,” even mimicking Holzhauer’s move of pushing all the chips in.

After advancing to the semifinals via a wildcard berth he secured only by correctly answering the Final Jeopardy! question in the wildcard round, Sarma settled in and left little doubt as to who was the top player in this 15-player field — which competed over a span of two days back in early February — with his performances over his final three shows.

“Your performance has been truly amazing,” Trebek said on the stage after the tournament’s conclusion. “You deserve this.”

The Eden Prairie native has become a bit of a local celebrity on social media over the past week, as Gophers fans have clung to his success as something to root for at a time in which not much in the way of televised competition exists. The U athletics department’s official Twitter account live-tweeted each of Sarma’s rounds, and many of the school’s individual athletic program’s accounts provided their own commentary throughout the tournament.

Sarma is tied to the U’s men’s hockey program. He plays clarinet in the pep band at each home game.

He admitted last week he never expected to receive the type of support he got from the school on social media, and clearly had fun with it.

“If Jeopardy is the only sport happening at the moment,” Sarma tweeted Sunday, “does this mean I’m a student-athlete now?”

Probably an honorary one, at least.



