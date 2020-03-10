ABERDEEN, S.D. — Looking for something to bring in the happy feelings during this uncertain time? Well, fans of longtime "Kindness is Contagious" columnist Nicole J. Philllips are in luck.

A national audience will get the chance to follow Nicole and Saul Phillips (and their family) on a house hunting adventure in Aberdeen.

"We have our #HouseHunters airdate!" Nicole Phillips announced Friday, March 14, on her Facebook profile, saying the previously filmed episode will air at 6 p.m. Central this Wednesday, March 18.

Nicole said they weren't looking for any type of house, but were instead chasing a feeling.

"We didn't necessarily want a house that was large or extravagant," she said in the article. "What we needed was to be able to walk into a home and really feel the love that had been in the home previously."

Nicole is also a speaker and author working to spread the word on kindness. She and her husband, Saul, head coach for the Northern State University's men's basketball team, had a list of "must-haves" when searching for their new home, which included a fenced-in backyard for their dog, plenty of natural light and a common area for their family — which includes daughter Jordan, 15, and sons Charlie, 13, and Ben, 9.

Because this episode is a late addition to the lineup, it will likely not appear on local TV guides, Nicole said. Check out the Phillips episode of "House Hunters" on HGTV.