FARGO — One of Fargo's police dogs will work for glory — and probably some good treats — when he competes on new cable series "America's Top Dog" this week.

The A&E show, premiering at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, features American police K-9 units and a civilian team competing "in three rounds of high velocity, furry competition," according to the network. The Fargo Police Department announced in November that one of its dogs would compete on the show.

Last month, the department released the name of the competitor: Falco, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois born in Winnipeg. He's worked with his handler, Fargo Officer David Cochran, since the team completed training.

"America's Top Dog" pits teams against each other by completing a series of tasks and a K-9 obstacle course, with the winning team each week receiving $10,000, plus an additional $5,000 to donate to an animal charity. Weekly winners will compete in the finale for a $25,000 cash prize and top bragging rights.