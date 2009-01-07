It's been called the best kids show ever . "Rolling Stone" included it on their list of the top 100 TV shows of all time . And it's won 189 Emmy Awards. (Yeah ... 189. That's not a typo.)

The PBS icon that is "Sesame Street" is about to turn 50 years old. That's 50 years of teaching kids about letters, numbers and life in an engaging, entertaining way that has appealed to kids for generations. It's sometimes funny, sometimes sweet, and sometimes both at the same time.

Check out the infographic to watch classic clips from the show, learn more about its history and find out which characters are the most popular.