PBS to air Fred Rogers documentary Saturday night
FARGO - The life and legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the popular children's TV show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," will be documented in a two-hour special Saturday night, Feb. 9, PBS said.
The documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor," airs on PBS at 7 p.m. Central.
The show reflects on Rogers' legacy of kindness and the profound and lasting effect his innovative approach to television had on millions of people, the show's preview said.
The show was created by Morgan Neville, an Academy Award-winning director.