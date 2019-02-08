PBS to air Fred Rogers documentary Saturday night

FARGO - The life and legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the popular children's TV show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," will be documented in a two-hour special Saturday night, Feb. 9, PBS said.

The documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor," airs on PBS at 7 p.m. Central.

The show reflects on Rogers' legacy of kindness and the profound and lasting effect his innovative approach to television had on millions of people, the show's preview said.



Join @IndependentLens in an exploration of Fred Rogers’ legacy of kindness, and the profound and lasting effect of his innovative approach to television. #WontYouBeMyNeighborPBS premieres this Sat (check local listings). pic.twitter.com/beeV6nz1tR— PBS (@PBS) February 6, 2019

The show was created by Morgan Neville, an Academy Award-winning director.

See the film's trailer here.