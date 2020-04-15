ST. PAUL —Roll down your window, or grab your hairbrush to sing into, and join thousands of Minnesotans in a statewide sing-along.

Minnesota Public Radio invites everyone across the state to join in Bring the Sing Home, a moment of song, on Friday, April 17, at 5:53 p.m. Central Time. At that time, Minnesotans everywhere are invited to step outside or open a window to join their neighbors in a mass rendition of Carole King’s “You’ve Got a Friend.”

“While COVID-19 prevents us from physically gathering, there are still ways we can make meaningful connections. One Voice Mixed Chorus’ Jane Ramseyer Miller proposed this wonderful idea, which brings us all together through the power of music,” said Brian Newhouse, managing director of Classical MPR.

A spin-off of Classical MPR’s "Bring the Sing" series, Bring the Sing Home, has the same goal as other in-person events in Rochester, Duluth and other parts of the state – to bring community members together through song.

At 5:53 p.m., “You’ve Got a Friend” will be broadcast simultaneously on Classical MPR, The Current and MPR News, welcoming listeners across the state to sing loud and proud. Lyrics to “You’ve Got a Friend” and more information can be found at ClassicalMPR.org/sing. The song will conclude at approximately 6 p.m.