DULUTH — Sharon McMahon is at it again.

The Duluth photographer-turned America’s government teacher — whose fact-based and fun Instagram @SharonSaysSo led to appearances on “Good Morning America” and more — launched her podcast Monday, July 19.

And on Day 1, “Sharon Says So with Sharon McMahon” hit No. 1 on Apple podcasts.

“I can’t tell you how grateful I am for your support. How grateful I am for your shares, downloads, ratings, and reviews,” McMahon said on an Instagram post.

McMahon aims to continue her IG platform of nonpartisan, fact-based programming, releasing three to four episodes each week with interviews and untold stories of America.

This week, McMahon is joined by business coach Dr. Shanté Cofield, influential Instagrammer Abigail Ayres, and author Carlos Whittaker.

On Wednesday, July 21, her podcast remained in the top 5 along with “Dr. Death” and “Crime Junkie.”

“Sharon Says So with Sharon McMahon” is available on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Google and Amazon.