A giant among legends is said to haunt north Fargo's Horace Mann Elementary, but this isn't your typical ghost. Did one circus leave an elephant buried in Fargo before traveling to the next town?

'Paranormal North' takes a closer look at the apparent apparition named Ellie. Hear how this local legend took on a life of its own, what stories may have started the mysterious rumor and the dangers of circus life dating back to the late 1800's.

Listen to the podcast here:

About the show:

Hosts Matt Hopper (WDAY promotions producer) and Davin Wait (Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County communications manager) combine their backgrounds in news and history to bring Minnesota and North Dakota's dark past to life. Follow "Paranormal North" on Instagram @paranormalnorthpodcast for updates and more. Comments or future story suggestions can be sent to paranormalnorthpodcast@gmail.com .

Theme song, outro and other tunes by Witchwitchwitch. Supplemental music provided by Universal Production Music.