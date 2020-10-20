A teacher and her students are attacked by an unknown force when pieces of coal fly around the room and ignite. Is the bizarre incident the work of a masked man seen fleeing the scene, a poltergeist or Satan himself?

The Wild Plum Schoolhouse in Richardton, North Dakota was a hotbed of controversy back in 1944. A young teacher began receiving threatening notes at her country schoolhouse that warned her to 'leave or be shot.' Events escalated weeks later, when everyone inside the classroom witnessed coal being thrown against the walls by itself, igniting and setting various objects ablaze.

North Dakota officials would investigate one of the strangest cases in state history known as "the case of the jitterbug coal." The incident captivated the nation's attention and even led to involvement from the FBI.

In this episode (listen below), 'Paranormal North' does a deep dive on this case including the events as they unfolded, the investigation that followed as well as a unique look at North Dakota's country schools of the time.

Hosts Matt Hopper and Davin Wait share this bizarre story in this episode of "Paranormal North."

Hosts Matt Hopper (WDAY promotions producer) and Davin Wait (Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County communications manager) combine their backgrounds in news and history to bring Minnesota and North Dakota's dark past to life. Follow "Paranormal North" on Instagram @paranormalnorthpodcast for updates and more. Comments or future story suggestions can be sent to paranormalnorthpodcast@gmail.com .

Theme song, outro and other tunes by Witchwitchwitch. Supplemental music provided by Universal Production Music.