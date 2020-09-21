Paranormal North takes a closer look at some of the stranger stories that feature into our history around the Red River Valley and beyond. The podcast is a humorous deep dive into local legends specifically tied to North Dakota and Minnesota. You won't believe the amount of research that goes into bringing these tales of monsters, aliens, ghosts and much more to life.

Hosts Matt Hopper (WDAY promotions producer) and Davin Wait (Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County communications manager) combine their backgrounds in news and history to keep these spooky stories alive. These self-proclaimed "horror nerds" hope to spread their appreciation of the macabre just in time for the Halloween season.

The first episode takes place among the wooded trails of Vergas, Minn., where the legend of a Bigfoot-like creature haunts area residents. Hear about the violent encounters surrounding this supposed beast that many have come to call the Vergas Hairy Man.

Listen to Paranormal North, a limited series, starting October 1.