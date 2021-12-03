DULUTH -- "Weird Al" Yankovic will bring his "Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center this summer, according to the longtime comedy-singer's website.

But he's leaving the likes of "Eat It" and the "Captain Underpants" theme song at home. This tour showcases original non-parody tunes.

Yankovic plays July 11 at Symphony Hall — one of 133 shows planned for the tour. Tickets go on sale Dec. 10 at Ticketmaster outlets, including the DECC box office. Emo Phillips opens.

In the past, the musician's shows have included props and videos. In 2018, he tested a show with songs like "Nature Trail to Hell," "Dog Seat Dog" and "You Don't Love Me Anymore," according to Rolling Stone.

Yankovic last played the DECC in 2007. In 2000, a reported 2,000 people showed up to see him perform at the DECC's auditorium, a performance that included 11 costume changes. A News Tribune reviewer credited him with bridging the audience age gap.

