Music lovers and performers who missed out on last year’s holiday season can really get in the spirit over the next eight days, as Bemidji’s vibrant music scene is about to burst.

It all starts Saturday night when the Bemidji Choir, made up of Bemidji State University students, teams up with First Lutheran Church organist Sarah Carlson for a winter concert at the church. Additional concerts are on the schedule for Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and next Sunday as various ensembles get back on stage after being sidelined or limited by the pandemic in 2020.

“We are over the moon just to be singing,” said Pat Mason, director of the Bemidji Chorale. “We went a year and seven months without meeting for anything. We’re singing again.”

Masks are required for all of the following upcoming events:

Bemidji Choir

Dwight Jilek will conduct about 30 BSU students in a 50-minute winter concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at First Lutheran Church. They will perform a variety of pieces, from Renaissance Christmas melodies to Alfred Burt carols. A highlight of the evening will be Brahms’ “Geistliches Lied” Opus 30 featuring Carlson on the magnificent First Lutheran organ.

“We’re excited as a choir and also as a department to collaborate with First Lutheran Church and Sarah Carlson,” Jilek said. “To be able to utilize the organ is a great treat.”

An eight-member Chamber ensemble also will perform two madrigal pieces arranged or composed by former BSU choir director Paul Brandvik. Next fall will mark the 85th anniversary of the Bemidji Choir.

“I can’t say enough about the students and their work and flexibility through the pandemic,” Jilek said. “When we set out at the beginning of fall 2020 we said we weren’t just going to survive, we were going to thrive. I can confidently say that we have thrived during this time. So we’re excited to take another step into getting in front of more people.

Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be accepted, and attendees are invited to bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

BSU Jingle Pops

A Bemidji State tradition is returning after a three-year hiatus when instrumental musicians take the stage for a Jingle Pops concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex.

The BSU Wind Ensemble, Blue Ice Jazz Band, Woodwind Quintet and Brass Quintet will perform a variety of holiday music, and the concert will conclude with an audience singalong. About 35 students will perform.

“It’s so good to get back to performing again,” said Scott Guidry, director of bands. “It will be a very festive time, with festive costumes.

Bemidji Symphony Orchestra

Guest vocalist Brandon Box-Higdem will join the BSO for its annual holiday concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Bemidji High School Auditorium. Last year’s concert included a smaller-than-usual number of musicians and was only available via livestream.

This one will include audience favorites like “Sleigh Ride” and “You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” The audience also will be able to join the orchestra with a Christmas carol singalong.

Box-Higdem, a music educator and former Burning Hills Singer, makes a return visit to Bemidji.

“He is such a delight to work with,” BSO Music Director Beverly Everett said. “He just delivers a really great show. He has a kind of a Frank Sinatra, Michael Bublé style.”

Box-Higdem will perform “traditional Christmas tunes with a twist,” Everett said. That includes a special arrangement of “Jingle Bells” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

Individual concert tickets may be purchased in advance at either Lueken's Village Foods locations. Same-day tickets can be purchased at the door. Prices are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors age 62 and older, $10 for college students with ID, and free for students in grades K-12.

Attendees are invited to bring personal care item donations to help the Village of Hope.

‘Winterreise’

BSU associate professor of music Cory Renbarger and professor of music Stephen Carlson will perform Franz Schubert’s “Winterreise” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, at First Lutheran Church. It will feature Renbarger on vocals and Carlson on piano.

Dubbed the “Mount Everest” of romantic period song cycles, “Winterreise” was authored by Franz Schubert with the lyrics influenced by Wilhelm Müller’s poetry and depicts the story of a man experiencing unrequited love, loneliness and misery.

A free-will offering will be accepted and proceeds will go to the Village of Hope.

Bemidji Chorale

It won’t be business as usual for the Chorale’s Christmas concert. There won’t be an intermission or cookies and bars served afterward. But Mason, accompanist Wayne Hoff and the singers are excited to be back for their 3 p.m. performance on Sunday, Dec. 12, at First Presbyterian Church.

“Because we wanted to get back and sing and we started late, I said, ‘Send me a list of your very favorite songs that we’ve ever sung together,’” Mason said. “It’s an archival concert. It’s a lot of really familiar songs. I think it’s good for the audience who wants something familiar, and it’s good for us because we didn’t have to be too taxed and still be able to thrive and come back.”

Songs like “Ding Dong Merrily on High” and “Blow Blow Thou Winter Wind” will be on the program, along with other holiday favorites.

Admission is free, but free-will donations will be accepted.