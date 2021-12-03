Dubbed the “Mount Everest” of romantic period song cycles, “Winterreise” was authored by Franz Schubert with the lyrics influenced by Wilhelm Müller’s poetry and depicts the story of a man experiencing unrequited love, loneliness and misery, a release said.



“Winterreise,” as performed by Renbarger and Carlson, has previously been performed at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., and in Tucson, Ariz., for the Tucson Chamber Artists series. A recording of Bemidji State’s performance will be released in 2022.