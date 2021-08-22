DiFranco wrote in a tweet that the exposure was among her tour crew and apologized to fans for the postponement, which was made "out of an abundance of caution to allow time for additional testing and evaluation."

"We are sorry to miss the show tonight and will reschedule as soon as we safely can. Thank you for your support. Please take care of yourselves and each other."

She is on tour this summer promoting her new album, "Revolutionary Love," that was recorded in North Carolina before the pandemic. First Avenue shared DiFranco's message on Twitter, adding that "Tickets will remain valid for the new date (TBD), so hang on to your original ticket."

First Avenue announced Aug. 2 that it would require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results to get into a show at the venue or any sister venues, including 7th St. Entry, Turf Club, Fine Line and the Palace and Fitzgerald theaters.

