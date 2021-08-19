FARGO — Adults aren’t often called on to write “What I did this summer” essays, but if they did, Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh could pen a doozy.

The sisters, better known as the country duo Tigirlily, issued their first record, released a video shot around their hometown of Hazen, North Dakota, hobnobbed with Josh Duhamel and partied in Miranda Lambert’s latest video and popped up on the soap opera “The Young and the Restless.”

And that’s just in the last month.

Tigirlily opens up for Blackhawk Friday night, Aug. 20, at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights in West Fargo, and plays Happy Harry’s Rockin’ Up North Fest Saturday, Aug. 21, in East Grand Forks.

“It’s been a crazy year, to be honest,” says Kendra, the lead singer. “We haven’t really had time to relax, but we love everything we’re doing. We love to perform and it’s good to be able to do that again.”

When the duo takes the stage this weekend, expect the sisters to sing all five tracks from their eponymous EP and even a couple of newer songs as well as some choice covers.

“We love all kinds of music so we want to keep it fun,” Kendra says.

The first video of the new release, “Known You Forever,” features scenes from their show earlier this summer in Medora, as well as on the streets of Hazen and in their old high school. One clip features Kendra pointing out Krista’s school record for long jump.

“She made sure that got in there,” Kendra says with a laugh.

Other scenes evoked stronger emotions. A return visit to the church they were raised in, Immanuel Baptist in Beulah, moved the sisters to tears.

“We like to include pieces of North Dakota and our story in our music,” Krista says.

Their mix of pop, rock and country knows no borders and earned an early shoutout from country star Lambert, who tweeted her support for the sisters’ new disc when it dropped.

“It was really cool to hear from someone we admire so much,” Krista says.

The duo played Lambert’s bar earlier this year and have a number of friends in common, including Hebron, North Dakota, native Gwen Sebastian, who sings in Lambert’s band.

When the sisters got called by Lambert to see if they wanted to be in the video for a remix of her song “Tequila Does,” they didn’t have to think too long about it.

“I think we can make that happen,” Kendra remembers saying.

The sisters are featured poolside and later dancing with the star toward the end of the video. Even Kendra’s husband appears in the video.

“The video looks like a lot of fun and it was,” Kendra says.

That wasn’t the only bit of acting the musicians did this summer. After playing a showcase for Sony Records, the parent company of their label, Monument Records, a rep landed them a spot on the soap opera “The Young and the Restless.”

“Acting in a soap opera? Sure, why not?” Krista says.

“We were pretty nervous, but we got to play ourselves,” Kendra says.

The day that episode aired, the sisters were in Fargo for TEDx and meeting their new best friend, Minot native and actor Josh Duhamel — who, coincidentally, got his big break starring in another soap opera, “All My Children.”

“It was really cool,” Krista says, noting that they could relate to the actor’s career with a share of ups and downs.

After they played, they noticed that he seemed to be leading the standing ovation.

“There were lots of weird things happening that day,” she says.

If you go

Blackhawk with Tigirlily

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 Where: Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights, 300 32nd Ave. W., West Fargo

Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights, 300 32nd Ave. W., West Fargo Info: Tickets are $30, plus fees; www.epiceventsnd.com/blackhawkwithspecialguesttigirlily

Happy Harry’s Rockin’ Up North Fest