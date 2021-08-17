BEMIDJI -- After performing in the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Pops concert on Sunday night, Ryan and Miriam Webber had an early wake-up call the next morning.

The Webbers boarded a 6 a.m. flight at the Bemidji Regional Airport, heading for a weeklong musical experience in Memphis.

Ryan was selected from an international pool of applicants to guest conduct Sinfonietta Memphis, one of the country’s leading period performance practice ensembles. He will conduct the group on Saturday, Aug. 21, as it performs Schubert’s Symphony No. 3 in D Major. His wife, Miriam, was invited to play bassoon in the orchestra.

The Webbers moved to Bemidji in 2016. Both work in Bemidji State University’s music department, Miriam as an assistant professor and Ryan as an adjunct professor.

“A lot of people have never heard of Bemidji before, so it will be great just to show that we’ve got great music here in Bemidji,” said Ryan, who plays bass trombone in the BSO. “I’m excited to share our talents, and I’m really excited that both of us get to go.”

Ryan attended the Sinfonietta Memphis virtual conducting academy last winter, and at its conclusion, he was encouraged to apply for a fellowship that included the guest conducting opportunity. He and two others were chosen from a pool of 60 applicants.

Sinfonietta Memphis was founded by Dr. Kevin Sütterlin, Director of Orchestras at Concordia College in Moorhead, and Dr. Mattias Elmer, Director of Orchestras at Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts. The orchestra specializes in Historically Informed Performance Practice of the Classical Era and is one of the few ensembles in the country to do so.

Sinfonietta is the Italian word for little symphony. Webber will conduct a group of 30-35 musicians on the Schubert piece Saturday evening.

“It’s a really charming piece, a lot of variety, a lot of energy,” Ryan said. “We’re looking forward to digging into this with a different group. All my study so far has just been me by myself, so being able to finally get in front of the group and make some music is exciting.”

He also is excited that Miriam is able to join him in Memphis this week.

“They needed another bassoonist, and they’re very much about family and supporting each other,” Ryan said. “So they asked if she would be interested in playing bassoon in the orchestra. When you find a good bassoon and people are aware of you, you start getting a lot of calls. In July she was asked to play the whole season with Northern Lights in Ely.”