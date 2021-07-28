DULUTH — Several musical acts will perform next month in a "full-throated resistance in music and song to the Line 3 pipeline currently snaking its way through waterways and Anishinaabe lands of Northern Minnesota," according to an Honor the Earth news release Wednesday, July 28.

Activist Winona LaDuke's "Water is Life: Stop Line 3" concert, which has become an annual event for her organization, starts at noon Aug. 18 at Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park and will feature Bon Iver, Lissie, Quiltman, David Huckfelt & the Unarmed Forces, Annie Humphrey, Mumu Fresh, Alan Sparhawk, Larry Long and Friends, Charlie Parr and Corey Medina.

Dorene Day Waubanewquay will lead a sacred water ceremony.

Tickets are $65 at first-avenue.com and go on sale at 9 a.m. July 28. Proceeds go to Honor the Earth, an organization that describes itself as "assisting in urgent climate-justice efforts."

Past Honor the Earth concerts at Bayfront Festival Park have featured some of the same artists, including Corey Medina and David Huckfelt, but also Chastity Brown, Maria Isa and the Indigo Girls.

Enbridge's Line 3 project is a 340-mile effort to replace the existing, aging pipeline across northern Minnesota. The new pipeline will carry 760,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta, Canada, to Enbridge's terminal in Superior. Opponents of the pipeline say it is unnecessary, that it worsens climate change, risks an oil spill and violates Indigenous and treaty rights.