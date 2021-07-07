DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- WE Fest has announced its daily lineup and put single day tickets on sale.
Music starts on the main stage on Aug. 5, with singer Kelli Pickler serving as the emcee.
Thursday, Aug. 5:
- 2:45 p.m. Larry Fleet
- 4 p.m. Ingrid Andress
- 6 p.m. The Cadillac Three
- 8:15 p.m. Russell Dickerson
- 10:30 p.m. Florida Georgia Line
Friday, Aug. 6:
- 2:45 p.m. Shy Carter
- 4 p.m. High Valley
- 6 p.m. Lindsay Ell
- 8:15 p.m. LANCO
- 10:30 p.m. Dierks Bentley
Saturday, Aug. 7:
- 2:45 p.m. Kameron Marlowe
- 4 p.m. Raelynn
- 6 p.m. Maddie & Tae
- 8:15 p.m. Eli Young Band
- 10:30 p.m. Blake Shelton
Single day tickets are now on sale for $99 per day with three day passes running from $149 to $975. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit wefest.com.
Grounds getting a makeover
In preparation for its 37th annual concert weekend, major crowd-pleasing improvements are being made to the event's 400-plus-acre home, the Soo Pass Ranch.
Upgrades include moving the general admission area 200 feet closer to the Main Stage; renovations and additions to food and beverage service areas; and an expanded “Trading Post” shopping area.