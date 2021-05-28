After more than a year on the sidelines, musicians are ready to get back on stage in front of real audiences after the coronavirus pandemic attempted to silence Bemidji’s vibrant live music scene.

One of the first events is on tap at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 at Brigid’s Pub in downtown Bemidji. Foxby, a local four-piece indie/alternative rock band, will present a CD release concert following opening acts Ivan Smith and Caige Jambor.

But there’s so much more to come. The Bemidji Area Community Band is starting rehearsals for its summer concert series. Rail River Folk School has scheduled a concert on June 4 and 5. The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2021-22 season schedule. Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront will return in July. The Bemidji Area Church Musicians are returning with 13 recitals this summer. Even the Thursday music jam sessions at the Bemidji Senior Center will be back starting next week.

“Music is such a healing part of who we are as humans,” said Mary Overlie, whose band will perform June 4-5 at Rail River. “It has so much power to get us through what we all just went through. Music is essential; this is who we are as people and we need it. Especially in Bemidji, which has such a live scene. It’s just so popping here.”

Jake Robinson, co-owner of Brigid’s Pub, agrees.

“It certainly feels nice to get music back going,” Robinson said. “The real heart and soul of Brigid’s has always been live entertainment, so it’s been cathartic to start doing some of it again.”

After this weekend Brigid’s next event will be June 11 with Good Morning Bedlam, a three-piece folk band from Minneapolis. Robinson added that he hopes to bring back Thursday night open mic sometime this summer.

Overlie’s band, Mudsong, will perform its project called CelloWoman. They’ll be joined by guest artist Geoffrey Taylor from Missoula, Mont., who will play the chincello, a viola that is strung an octave lower. Mudson features Overlie on keyboard, Pete McDonnell on drums, Dan Schnackenberg on bass and Craig Haugen on guitar.

The group will perform two concerts, both in-person and virtually, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on June 4 and 5 at Rail River. Virtual attendees can do so through Mudsong’s Facebook page.

Hitting the Rail River stage following CelloWoman on June 5 will be Eric Carlson and The Occasionals. The group includes Carlson and Mauro Gutierrez on guitar, Dan Schnackenberg on bass, Katie Houg on the keyboard and Doug Quance on drums, with Aaron Schnackenberg joining at times on saxophone.

The Occasionals will also perform on Sunday, May 30 along with Brothers Burn Mountain of Duluth at a fundraiser in Nevis. It will be held outdoors from 4 to 8 p.m. at Shenanigan's Gifts, Family Fun and Old Time Photos, with a $10 admission and proceeds going to the Akeley Regional Community Center’s emergency women’s shelter project.

Carlson and his bandmates are excited to get back on stage after 15 months on the sidelines.

“For me, it’s been more of a social thing than a personal thing,” said Carlson, who is a professor of technology, art and design at Bemidji State University. “I just miss that aspect so much. It gives us an excuse to hang out. All of these kinds of random social things that we do surrounding gigs were way more important than I realized. As things open back up I realized that a lot of my social life was based around gathering around music. I’m really excited for that to come back.”

Here’s a look at some of the other upcoming musical events:

The Bemidji Area Church Musicians open their 34th annual summer recital series on June 2 with a virtual concert featuring 2020 scholarship recipients Madelyne Schutte, Gwendoline Young, Britta Aas and Trevor Loewe. Each concert will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. from June 2 to Aug. 25. The first four concerts in June will be virtual and may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Beginning June 30, the remaining recitals will be live and in-person with a luncheon to follow at each of the churches following the recitals for a fee.

The Bemidji Area Community Band will perform four concerts on June 20, July 4, July 18 and Aug. 1. They are scheduled to be performed on the lawn south of BSU’s Bangsberg Hall, but can be moved indoors at Bangsberg if the weather does not cooperate.

Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront will begin its Wednesday evening concerts on July 7 with the Erik Koskinen Band, followed by Mary Cutrofello on July 14. The full summer schedule is still being finalized.

The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra has announced its schedule for next season, beginning with the BSO's Summer Pops concert to be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Bemidji High School Auditorium. The theme is "Believe in the Fun of Music" and it will include patriotic selections, spirituals, Broadway show tunes and music from "La Boheme" opera. The orchestra’s theme for 2020-21 is “Don’t Stop Believing … in Music.”

At the Bemidji Senior Center, local musicians will jam session from 1 to 3 p.m. each Thursday starting June 3, and the Classic Country Band will perform a free concert from 1 to 3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.

Stay tuned for more information on Bemidji’s music scene.