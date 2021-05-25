Each concert will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. from June 2 to Aug. 25, through the month of June all concerts will be virtual and may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Beginning June 30, the remaining recitals will be live and in-person with a luncheon to follow at each of the churches following the recitals for a fee.

"Throughout the summer, recitals will feature our fine Bemidji church musicians, with presentations by a wide variety of performers," organizers said in a release. "The schedule will be announced week by week in local media outlets and the entire summer schedule will be available at the area churches."

The series includes:

June 2: The 2020 scholarship recipients Madelyne Schutte, Gwendoline Young, Britta Aas and Trevor Loewe will perform virtually on behalf of Calvary Lutheran Church.

The 2020 scholarship recipients Madelyne Schutte, Gwendoline Young, Britta Aas and Trevor Loewe will perform virtually on behalf of Calvary Lutheran Church. June 9: First City Handbell Choir, Carol Johnson and Vicki Stenerson, co-directors will perform virtually on behalf of St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church.



First City Handbell Choir, Carol Johnson and Vicki Stenerson, co-directors will perform virtually on behalf of St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church. June 16: St. Mark’s Musicians will perform virtually on behalf of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.



St. Mark’s Musicians will perform virtually on behalf of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. June 23: A keyboard recital will be performed virtually by Maddy Lawrence, Linda Wagner, Sarah Carlson and Phil Hermann on behalf of the United Methodist Church.



A keyboard recital will be performed virtually by Maddy Lawrence, Linda Wagner, Sarah Carlson and Phil Hermann on behalf of the United Methodist Church. June 30: Ryan Webber will be featured in the first in-person concert on trombone and Dan Will on piano at the Evangelical Free Church, 115 Carr Lake Road SW.

July 7: The Bemidji Brass Quintet will perform featuring Kyle Reiss, Scott Guidry, Ryan Webber, Brendan Paulsen and Eve Sumsky at First Baptist Church, 1555 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

The Bemidji Brass Quintet will perform featuring Kyle Reiss, Scott Guidry, Ryan Webber, Brendan Paulsen and Eve Sumsky at First Baptist Church, 1555 Paul Bunyan Drive NW. July 14: Lois Simonson on piano, Kari Miller on flute, Sanna Gustafson on saxophone and Janet

Pederson on violin for Evangelical Covenant Church.

Lois Simonson on piano, Kari Miller on flute, Sanna Gustafson on saxophone and Janet Pederson on violin for Evangelical Covenant Church. July 15: Lois Simonson on piano, Kari Miller on flute, Sanna Gustafson on saxophone and Katelyn Tinglestad on violin will perform at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 5405 U.S. Highway 2 West.

Lois Simonson on piano, Kari Miller on flute, Sanna Gustafson on saxophone and Katelyn Tinglestad on violin will perform at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 5405 U.S. Highway 2 West. July 21: Trinity Lutheran Bronze Bell Choir members Debbie Nordick on handbell solo and Deon Wentzel on flute will play at Trinity Lutheran Church, 123 29th St. NE.

Trinity Lutheran Bronze Bell Choir members Debbie Nordick on handbell solo and Deon Wentzel on flute will play at Trinity Lutheran Church, 123 29th St. NE. July 28: Glenn Seibel on euphonium and Wayne Hoff on piano will play at the United Methodist Church, 924 Beltrami Ave. NW.

Glenn Seibel on euphonium and Wayne Hoff on piano will play at the United Methodist Church, 924 Beltrami Ave. NW. Aug. 4: Cheryl Durant on piano, Traci Schanke on soprano and Annalise Aakhus on mezzo-soprano will play at New Salem Lutheran Church, 7491 Island View Drive NW.



Cheryl Durant on piano, Traci Schanke on soprano and Annalise Aakhus on mezzo-soprano will play at New Salem Lutheran Church, 7491 Island View Drive NW. Aug. 11: St. Philip’s Musicians Christian Breczinski and Tamara Moore, along with Nate Mathews on piano, and Gwen Youso on piano and flute will perform at St. Philip's Church, 702 Beltrami Ave.



St. Philip’s Musicians Christian Breczinski and Tamara Moore, along with Nate Mathews on piano, and Gwen Youso on piano and flute will perform at St. Philip's Church, 702 Beltrami Ave. Aug. 18: Jennifer (Paquette) Ellis on piano and folk harp will perform at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE.

Jennifer (Paquette) Ellis on piano and folk harp will perform at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE. Aug. 25: Sarah Carlson on organ and Bob Madeson on euphonium will play at First Lutheran Church, 900 Bemidji Ave.

Bemidji Area Church Musicians has never charged for the concerts, however, a donation is requested.

"For more than 25 years, free-will offerings given at recitals have been used to grant scholarships to students beginning their college music career," the release said. "The students must demonstrate their involvement in church music and prepare an audition recording. The award this year is $1,000 applied to their second semester of college. The award may be extended to a second year, contingent upon the student performing in a recital in the summer series and giving evidence of successful college work and music study."

Donations can be made online through the BACM Facebook page or by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.

For more information call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554, Carol Johnson at (218) 751-0415 or Shar Paquette at (218) 766-3211.