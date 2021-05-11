BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold the second round of the eight-week Jam Band program from June 3 to July 22. The group will meet weekly on Thursday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. at Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Musicians ages 13 to 18, with prior experience on their instrument, are invited to register. The program is dedicated to exploring instrumental improv and composition in a group setting and participants learn how to play in a group setting with a band and how to fit into the mix as an individual with their instrument, a release said.

The group will be led by Cassidy Jay, a professional musician, composer and audio engineer with 20 years of experience playing in bands and writing songs.

Participants are expected to provide their own instruments and amps (if applicable) with the exception of the drum kit. The cost is $75 for the eight-week block. Advance registration is required as a limited number of spots are available. To register or for more information, call (218) 444-606 or visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.