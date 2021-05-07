The purpose of the new program is to encourage a love of music and will be based on demonstrated interest in learning an instrument or studying voice, a release said.

Two $300 scholarships will be awarded to area youth entering grades 2-12. The scholarship is open to both new and returning students of Headwaters Music and Arts.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

The application deadline is Saturday, May 29. For more information, visit headwatersmusicandarts.org or call (218) 444-5606.