BEMIDJI -- After more than a year of scaled-down performers and attendees, the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra will be closer to full force when it presents its next concerts, “Live Music Lives!” on Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2, at the Bemidji National Guard Armory, 1430 23rd St. NW.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the BSO has performed with as few as seven and as many as 20 musicians, far short of its normal roster of 65-75. It also has limited audience capacity while performing socially distanced concerts at the Bluebelle Event Venue. The May 1-2 concerts at the Armory will feature 35 musicians and up to 200 attendees. About 1,100 seats are available at the Bemidji High School Auditorium, BSO’s longtime performance venue.

“I am excited about this concert for a number of reasons,” said musical director and conductor Beverly Everett. “It will be the largest orchestra we’ve been able to feature in over a year.”

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. The Sunday concert also will be livestreamed. Tickets are available online at bemidjisymphony.org.

The concerts will open with Johannes Brahms’ “Serenade No 1 in D Major.” The first of Brahms’ two orchestral serenades, this was his first published orchestral work, written in 1860.

“It has all of the lush, melodic, rhythmic power we associate with Brahms’ music and really showcases the orchestra instruments, particularly the woodwinds and horns,” Everett said.

The second piece will be J.B. Vanhal’s “Double Bass Concerto in D Major” featuring soloist Michael Farrick, a senior bass performance major at the University of North Dakota who was the first-place winner of the Greater Grand Forks Symphony’s Concerto Competition held in February.

The program concludes with “Hall of the Mountain King” by George Bizet, which will feature the BSO’s brass section.

“I'm so grateful that things are opening up so that we can gather together to enjoy live music,” Everett said. She added that an announcement about the 2021-22 season will be made soon.