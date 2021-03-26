MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead, Minn., bar has parted ways with part-owner Sean Tillmann, the Twin Cities-based singer better known as Har Mar Superstar, after learning of allegations of sexual assault against him.

Harold’s on Main, 1330 Main Ave. in Moorhead, posted on Facebook Friday morning, March 26:

“At Harold’s, we believe Women. We take the accusations against our business partner Sean Tillmann very seriously. Upon learning of these accusations last week, we swiftly asked for Sean’s resignation and immediate dismissal from our business.”

Claims against Tillmann began surfacing around the Twin Cities on social media last week, and on Thursday, March 25, a statement from "a collective of survivors" was posted to Twitter.

a statement about Sean Tillman

aka Harmar Superstar



TW// sexual violence– no graphic details pic.twitter.com/bYAA7kd4Gx — barqs rootbeer fan account (@raynaxmarie) March 25, 2021

Also on Thursday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported more details about the allegations.

“Three women gave detailed accounts to the Star Tribune of assault or harassment incidents from 2014 to 2017, saying Tillmann aggressively propositioned them for sex and grabbed or touched them inappropriately,” the story stated.

On Thursday night, Tillmann issued a statement and admitted to “conduct that was harmful, abusive, and selfish,” but denied an accusation of sexual assault from 2016.

Tillmann had been involved since Harold’s opened in 2019 and occasionally performed at the bar as well as The Aquarium in downtown Fargo.

In live shows, the singer often stripped down to his underwear and jumped into the crowd to dance.