DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — WE Fest organizers have announced the full lineup for the 2021 festival, Aug. 5-7 at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Headliners Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Florida Georgia Line, who were announced in January, will be joined by 16 additional performers, including LANCO, Russell Dickerson, Eli Young Band, The Cadillac Three, Lindsay Ell, Maddie & Tae, Ingrid Andress, High Valley, RaeLynn, Larry Fleet, Shy Carter, Kameron Marlowe, 32 Below, Erin Grand, Shane Martin, Trip Wire and Slamabama.

Singer, actress and television personality Kellie Pickler will serve as emcee for the festival.

The festival will open with Florida Georgia Line Aug. 5. Dierks Bentley will perform Friday, Aug. 6, and Blake Shelton on Saturday, Aug. 7.

One improvement for 2021 is an expanded general admission area, which will bring fans 200 feet closer to the stage.

Music and camping ticket packages are available at wefest.com.