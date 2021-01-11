DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and Blake Shelton will headline the 2021 WE Fest country music festival in Detroit Lakes, Minn.

WE Fest organizers made the announcement Monday morning, Jan. 11. Florida Georgia Line performs Thursday, Aug. 5. Bentley will perform Friday, Aug. 6, and Blake Shelton on Saturday, Aug. 7.

This Aug. 5-7 will mark the long-awaited return of the legacy country music festival. For 37 years, the massive three-day festival has made its home at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes, but festival organizers Live Nation took a one-year hiatus in 2020 after purchasing the event from Townsquare Media in 2019.

Other performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Three-day festival tickets and camping passes will be available to purchase beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15. Fans are encouraged to watch the website (wefest.com) and social media channels for the latest information.