FARGO — A postponed concert by Cher at the Fargodome has now been canceled entirely.

An email sent Tuesday, Nov. 24, by the Fargodome to those who had previously purchased tickets for the show, which was originally scheduled for April 11, said remaining dates for the singer's "Here We Go Again" tour with Nile Rodgers and Chic has been canceled "due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and inability to predict when live concert tours can safely resume throughout North America."

The update came about a year after the Fargodome initially announced the legendary singer would perform at the venue on April 11. As the coronavirus pandemic ramped up in America in mid-March, the concert was postponed to Sept. 26, and that new date was scrapped as the show and Cher's entire tour was postponed indefinitely in July.

The Fargodome email said anyone who purchased tickets for Cher's concert with a credit card will automatically be refunded, while those who bought with cash should return their tickets to the Fargodome from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Fargodome will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, for Thanksgiving.

Cash purchasers can also mail their tickets to: Fargodome, Attn: Box Office, 1800 N. University Drive, Fargo, ND, 58102, and include their mailing address and daytime phone number.

Those who bought tickets through a resale site should contact the reseller for refund instructions.