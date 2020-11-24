BEMIDJI -- Maggie McCalip has always found music to be healing and uplifting. In high school, she was in show choir, and she married into a musical family. But much of her love of music has been as a patron, and she says her new job as executive director of the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra is just the right fit.

“My strongest connection to music is as a fan,” McCalip said. “That’s what drew me to this particular job.”

Maggie’s husband, Bob, died unexpectedly on Valentine’s Day in 2019 at the age of 50. The couple had been Symphony season ticket holders, and Maggie said one of their last date nights was a BSO concert.

“So I just had such a warm thought regarding the orchestra,” she said. “We were season ticket holders, but that night in particular, was just one of those date nights when everything went right. So I think that music for me has always been very moving in a lot of different ways. I think fondly on that one particular night and when I saw that this (position) opened up, my heart leapt a little bit and I went for it.”

She also received a little nudge from her show choir director from Fargo South High School, who paid her a visit during the summer.

The McCalips and their three sons moved from Fargo to Bemidji seven years ago. Bob's parents, Chuck and Veronica, and brothers, Mike and John, all live in the Bemidji area, and they often enjoyed musical jam sessions together. Maggie took a part-time job at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, where the boys attended school.

“That was a nice introduction to the nonprofit world,” she said, “and matching the dreamer or donor with the gift. When Bob passed away I took some time off … to downsize a little bit for the boys and I, and then this came up at just the right time.”

It has been a trying time for organizations like the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra, which had two spring concerts canceled and has held concerts for limited audiences in the summer and fall. Music Director and Conductor Beverly Everett led smaller ensembles of musicians at each concert.

“She brings just the right music at the right time,” McCalip said. “We’re actually able to bring some music out of the vault that we wouldn’t have, that was written for chamber orchestras. Typically as Americans when we go to a symphony it’s big. Now is the time we can really see the talent that we have in individual musicians on a smaller scale. Our musicians have definitely risen to the occasion.”

The next performances, "Nutcracker Nuevo," will be held via livestream from First Lutheran Church on Dec. 5-6 . They will feature Tchaikovsky's iconic Nutcracker Suite arranged for solo piano and a small group of orchestra musicians, with special guest pianist Brayden Drevlow. Livestream tickets are available online at bemidjisymphony.org. The concerts were scheduled to be performed before a limited audience at the Bluebelle Event Venue, but new statewide COVID restrictions forced the BSO to change its plans.

The orchestra is tentatively planning additional concerts at the Bluebelle in February and March and another in May at a site to be determined.

“Bluebelle is gorgeous,” McCalip said. “It’s a lively venue from a sound standpoint. The music is bouncy. Bev and the musicians have made it work just perfectly.”

The BSO is conducting its holiday fundraising campaign right now. Everett recently sent out a letter to patrons, and season tickets are available for purchase on the orchestra’s website.

The BSO has received a $5,000 individual donation that will be used to match $1 for every $2 given toward a goal of $20,000.

“We aim to reinvest every donated dollar back into the community through artistic experiences,” Everett said in her letter to patrons.

“I’m just touched to be part of an organization that has such a strong sense of community and just such a great relationship with our season ticket holders, our one-time ticket buyers and the businesses in town,” McCalip said. “I’m overwhelmed with the amount of support.”