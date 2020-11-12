BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra will kick off its second of a three concert "Riveting Rhythms" series this weekend at The Bluebelle Event Center, 4710 Jacks Rd. NW.

The concerts will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, in addition to a virtual showing at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15.

"I am deeply grateful and excited to be able to present these concerts for you this fall. The musicians and I look forward to 'seeing' you, whether in person or via live stream. We have great hope for brighter days ahead and hope that our music can inspire and heal us towards that goal," Conductor Beverly Everett said in a release.

The program will be held indoors and will include:

Igor Stravinsky's "A Soldier's Tale"

Igor Stravinsky's "Dumbarton Oaks Concerto"

Aaron Copland's "Quiet City"

The BSO is adhering to safety guidelines provided by the Minnesota Department of Health. To provide a safe environment, seating will be physically distanced, the audience will be seated at least 12 feet from the stage and each attendee is required to bring and wear her/his own face mask, the release said.

Tickets for the in-person concerts are $22 and the virtual option is $18. All tickets must be purchased in advance and can be picked up at the door. No tickets, however, will be sold at the door. For more information, visit www.bemidjisymphony.org.