BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State University String Ensemble will present back-to-back recitals at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 31, in the Thompson Recital Hall.
Each performance will feature works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Dmitri Shostakovich and Alexander Borodin.
Following social distancing guidelines, both concerts will be limited in attendance with masks required for all attendees and performers. The recital is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. To reserve seats, contact the BSU Department of Music at (218) 755-2915.