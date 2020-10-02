BEMIDJI -- Stephen Carlson has been performing as a pianist professionally since 1995. In the 25 years since then, the fates of only two of his performances have ever been brought into question -- his upcoming recitals next weekend and one on Sept. 11, 2001.

“The only time in my performing career that I ever had to have a president of a university weigh in on whether or not a performance would go on was 9/11,” Carlson said. “That and this are the only time where a performance has been the talk of a discussion where everyone, and I mean everyone, from the president’s cabinet weighed in like this.”

While the performance Carlson had scheduled on 9/11 was ultimately postponed, his upcoming show will go on -- albeit with strict precautions.

In his first public performance since February, Carlson, professor of music at Bemidji State University, will present back-to-back piano recitals at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 10 at BSU's Thompson Recital Hall.

Carlson will treat the audience to works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Joseph Haydn, Béla Bartók, Claude Debussy and Franz Liszt.

“It’s a very Austro-Germanic first half, followed by a very serene Debussy set, and a very virtuoso group of pieces by Liszt,” he said of the program line up. “These are exemplary pieces, very challenging pieces, and also present a wide stylistic variety to the audience that I think they will find enjoyable, and I certainly, as an artist, do.”

Carlson was a tenured member of the faculty at Coker College in Hartsville, S.C. before joining the Bemidji State faculty in 2006. He has also taught piano at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn. and St. Joseph’s School of Music in St. Paul. He completed his doctor of musical arts degree in piano performance and pedagogy at the University of Iowa and also holds degrees from the University of Illinois and Gustavus Adolphus College.

Carlson has performed across the United States and Eastern Canada, including performances at the Music Room Chamber Music Society Series in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Some of his performances have been heard on Arizona Public Media and Minnesota Public Radio.

During next weekend’s performances, seats will be limited and audience members will be required to distance themselves and wear masks. Carlson will not be wearing a mask, he said, as it could interfere with his performance.

“It’s harder than my physical workouts,” he said of performing, and mentioned wearing a mask also impedes his peripheral vision.

"It’s certainly unusual,” he said of the situation but reassures the audience that every precaution has been taken. “It’s been quite the process,” he said.

“We’re thrilled to be back,” Carlson said. “We’re hoping this will be the first of many performances this fall and spring.”

The recital is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. To reserve seats, contact the BSU Department of Music at (218) 755-2915.